Mcap of 8 of top 10 most valued firms rise by ₹1.90 lakh crore; ICICI Bank biggest gainer

The combined market capitalisation of eight of India’s 10 most valuable companies increased by ₹1.90 lakh crore last week, led by a strong performance from ICICI Bank, as domestic equities rallied.

During the week, the BSE Sensex gained 1,284.61 points, or 1.73%, while the NSE Nifty advanced 256.2 points, or 1%.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, said Indian equity markets ended a volatile week on a positive note, breaking a two-week losing streak amid improving global sentiment and supportive RBI measures aimed at boosting foreign currency inflows.

“Investor confidence improved on optimism surrounding a potential U.S.–Iran peace deal, which raised hopes of easing geopolitical tensions and stabilising energy markets. The RBI further bolstered sentiment by introducing forex swap facilities for eligible external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and fresh FCNR(B) deposits, providing an additional boost to liquidity and foreign currency inflows,” Mishra said.

He added that investor sentiment was further strengthened by optimism over a possible US-Iran peace agreement, which could help ease geopolitical tensions and bring stability to energy markets.

Top 10 most valued companies by market capitalisation Among the top-10 valued firms, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Hindustan Unilever posted gains in market value, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) witnessed declines.

ICICI Bank emerged as the biggest gainer, with its market capitalisation rising by ₹56,223 crore to ₹9.61 lakh crore. HDFC Bank added ₹38,571 crore, taking its valuation to ₹11.89 lakh crore, while SBI’s market value increased by ₹36,138 crore to ₹9.39 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finance saw its valuation grow by ₹18,367 crore to ₹5.72 lakh crore, while Bharti Airtel added ₹14,380 crore to reach ₹11.11 lakh crore. Larsen & Toubro’s market capitalisation rose by ₹13,241 crore to ₹5.57 lakh crore, and Hindustan Unilever gained ₹10,984 crore to ₹5.09 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries also registered a modest increase of ₹2,098 crore, taking its valuation to ₹17.49 lakh crore.

On the other hand, TCS lost ₹13,296 crore in market value, bringing its market capitalisation down to ₹7.82 lakh crore, while LIC’s valuation declined by ₹822 crore to ₹5.05 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as India’s most valuable company, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, and LIC.

(With inputs from PTI)