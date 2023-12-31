Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms soar to 1.29 lakh crore; HDFC Bank biggest gainer

PTI

Equity markets were closed on Monday for Christmas.

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped 1,29,899.22 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, where equity benchmark indices recorded a sharp rally.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,133.3 points or 1.59 per cent. The index reached its all-time high of 72,484.34 on December 28.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, ITC, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the laggards.

HDFC Bank, LIC, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest winners from the top-10 pack.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped 29,828.84 crore to 12,97,972.04 crore.

LIC added 25,426.49 crore, taking its valuation to 5,27,062.06 crore.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel surged 24,510.96 crore to 5,80,645.54 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever rallied 20,735.14 crore to 6,25,778.39 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries zoomed 13,633.07 crore to reach 17,48,827.92 crore, and that of ITC soared 9,164.74 crore to 5,76,809.77 crore.

State Bank of India added 4,730.04 crore, taking its valuation to 5,72,915.46 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank climbed 1,869.94 crore to 6,98,965.47 crore.

However, the valuation of TCS declined by 11,105.22 crore to 13,88,591.70 crore, and that of Infosys dipped by 7,946.24 crore to 6,40,351.80 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, ITC, State Bank of India and LIC.

