In the holiday-shortened week, the combined market valuation of eight of the top 10 most valued firms surged by ₹2,10,330.26 crore, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) leading the gains.
The BSE benchmark index increased by 85.31 points, or 0.10%, and the 30-share BSE Sensex reached a new all-time high of 81,587.76 on Friday. Stock markets were closed on Wednesday for Muharram.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Among the top 10 companies, TCS saw its valuation jump by ₹42,639.16 crore to ₹15,56,772.61 crore.
LIC's market capitalization rose by ₹36,748.23 crore to ₹7,01,695.24 crore.
Infosys added ₹33,569.16 crore to reach a valuation of ₹7,44,396.43 crore, while State Bank of India's market cap increased by ₹26,372.23 crore to ₹7,93,576.49 crore.
Hindustan Unilever's market cap soared by ₹24,494.49 crore to ₹6,40,651.30 crore, and ITC's valuation jumped by ₹19,420.52 crore to ₹5,92,679.30 crore.
Bharti Airtel's market valuation went up by ₹16,223.03 crore to ₹8,31,928.39 crore, and ICICI Bank's market cap climbed by ₹10,863.44 crore to ₹8,78,531.60 crore.
Conversely, Reliance Industries saw its valuation decline by ₹56,799.01 crore to ₹21,03,829.74 crore, while HDFC Bank's market cap fell by ₹13,124.01 crore to ₹12,22,701.34 crore.
In the top 10 rankings, Reliance Industries remains the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.