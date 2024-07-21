Among the top 10 companies, TCS saw its valuation jump by ₹ 42,639.16 crore to ₹ 15,56,772.61 crore.

In the holiday-shortened week, the combined market valuation of eight of the top 10 most valued firms surged by ₹2,10,330.26 crore, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) leading the gains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BSE benchmark index increased by 85.31 points, or 0.10%, and the 30-share BSE Sensex reached a new all-time high of 81,587.76 on Friday. Stock markets were closed on Wednesday for Muharram.

Among the top 10 companies, TCS saw its valuation jump by ₹42,639.16 crore to ₹15,56,772.61 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIC's market capitalization rose by ₹36,748.23 crore to ₹7,01,695.24 crore.

Infosys added ₹33,569.16 crore to reach a valuation of ₹7,44,396.43 crore, while State Bank of India's market cap increased by ₹26,372.23 crore to ₹7,93,576.49 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's market cap soared by ₹24,494.49 crore to ₹6,40,651.30 crore, and ITC's valuation jumped by ₹19,420.52 crore to ₹5,92,679.30 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharti Airtel's market valuation went up by ₹16,223.03 crore to ₹8,31,928.39 crore, and ICICI Bank's market cap climbed by ₹10,863.44 crore to ₹8,78,531.60 crore.

Conversely, Reliance Industries saw its valuation decline by ₹56,799.01 crore to ₹21,03,829.74 crore, while HDFC Bank's market cap fell by ₹13,124.01 crore to ₹12,22,701.34 crore.

In the top 10 rankings, Reliance Industries remains the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}