Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms surges to 2.10 lakh crore; TCS, LIC leads the pack

Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms surges to ₹2.10 lakh crore; TCS, LIC leads the pack

Livemint

Among the top 10 companies, TCS saw its valuation jump by 42,639.16 crore to 15,56,772.61 crore.

Market Capitalisation of eight of the top 10 most valued firms surged by 2,10,330.26 crore.

In the holiday-shortened week, the combined market valuation of eight of the top 10 most valued firms surged by 2,10,330.26 crore, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) leading the gains.

The BSE benchmark index increased by 85.31 points, or 0.10%, and the 30-share BSE Sensex reached a new all-time high of 81,587.76 on Friday. Stock markets were closed on Wednesday for Muharram.

LIC's market capitalization rose by 36,748.23 crore to 7,01,695.24 crore.

Infosys added 33,569.16 crore to reach a valuation of 7,44,396.43 crore, while State Bank of India's market cap increased by 26,372.23 crore to 7,93,576.49 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's market cap soared by 24,494.49 crore to 6,40,651.30 crore, and ITC's valuation jumped by 19,420.52 crore to 5,92,679.30 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation went up by 16,223.03 crore to 8,31,928.39 crore, and ICICI Bank's market cap climbed by 10,863.44 crore to 8,78,531.60 crore.

Conversely, Reliance Industries saw its valuation decline by 56,799.01 crore to 21,03,829.74 crore, while HDFC Bank's market cap fell by 13,124.01 crore to 12,22,701.34 crore.

In the top 10 rankings, Reliance Industries remains the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

