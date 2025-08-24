Mcap of 8 of top-10 most values firms surges by ₹1.72 lakh crore, Reliance biggest gainer

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated24 Aug 2025, 01:39 PM IST
The combined market capitalisation of eight of the top 10 most valued companies rose by 1,72,148.89 crore last week, driven by a positive trend in domestic equities, with Reliance Industries leading the gains.

The BSE benchmark gained 709.19 points, or 0.87 per cent, during the week.

Biggest gainers and losers over the week

Among the top 10 firms, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and Bajaj Finance registered gains, while HDFC Bank and State Bank of India saw declines in their market value.

Reliance Industries added 48,107.94 crore to reach a valuation of 19,07,131.37 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s mcap rose by 34,280.54 crore to 6,17,672.30 crore, Bharti Airtel gained 33,899.02 crore to 11,02,159.94 crore, and Bajaj Finance increased by 20,413.95 crore to 5,55,961.39 crore. Infosys added 16,693.93 crore, taking its valuation to 6,18,004.12 crore, while TCS advanced by 11,487.42 crore to 11,04,837.29 crore. ICICI Bank’s mcap grew by 6,443.84 crore to 10,25,426.19 crore, and LIC edged up by 822.25 crore to 5,62,703.42 crore.

Conversely, HDFC Bank’s market value slipped by 20,040.7 crore to 15,08,346.39 crore, and State Bank of India declined by 9,784.46 crore to 7,53,310.70 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC, and Bajaj Finance.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

