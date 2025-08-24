Mcap of 8 of top-10 most values firms surges by ₹1.72 lakh crore, Reliance biggest gainer.

The combined market capitalisation of eight of the top 10 most valued companies rose by ₹1,72,148.89 crore last week, driven by a positive trend in domestic equities, with Reliance Industries leading the gains.

Advertisement

The BSE benchmark gained 709.19 points, or 0.87 per cent, during the week.

Biggest gainers and losers over the week Among the top 10 firms, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and Bajaj Finance registered gains, while HDFC Bank and State Bank of India saw declines in their market value.

Reliance Industries added ₹48,107.94 crore to reach a valuation of ₹19,07,131.37 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s mcap rose by ₹34,280.54 crore to ₹6,17,672.30 crore, Bharti Airtel gained ₹33,899.02 crore to ₹11,02,159.94 crore, and Bajaj Finance increased by ₹20,413.95 crore to ₹5,55,961.39 crore. Infosys added ₹16,693.93 crore, taking its valuation to ₹6,18,004.12 crore, while TCS advanced by ₹11,487.42 crore to ₹11,04,837.29 crore. ICICI Bank’s mcap grew by ₹6,443.84 crore to ₹10,25,426.19 crore, and LIC edged up by ₹822.25 crore to ₹5,62,703.42 crore.

Advertisement

Conversely, HDFC Bank’s market value slipped by ₹20,040.7 crore to ₹15,08,346.39 crore, and State Bank of India declined by ₹9,784.46 crore to ₹7,53,310.70 crore.

Also Read | SIP stocks to buy for long-term: SMC expert recommends buying these 5 shares

Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC, and Bajaj Finance.

(With inputs from PTI)