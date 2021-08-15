OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Mcap of 8 of top-10 valued firms zooms over 1.6 lakh cr; TCS biggest gainer

Eight of the 10 most valued companies added a total 1,60,408.24 crore to their market valuation last week, with heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries contributing the most amid a bullish trend in equities.

 During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 1,159.57 points or 2.13 per cent. On Friday, the benchmark reached its lifetime high of 55,487.79, crossing the 55,000-mark for the first time. From the top-10 list, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the only laggards. 

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped 56,133.1 crore to reach 12,80,574.59 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the most valued companies. Reliance Industries added 35,310.7 crore, taking its market valuation to 13,59,652.06 crore. 

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys rallied 23,521.63 crore to 7,26,419.85 crore and that of HDFC Bank surged 17,370.86 crore to 8,43,703.53 crore. 

HDFC added 13,304.96 crore to 4,88,217.12 crore and the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited rose by 7,671.41 crore to 5,64,782.42 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation climbed 5,321.09 crore to 4,88,352.01 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped 1,774.49 crore to 3,54,482.60 crore.

 In contrast, the mcap of Bajaj Finance dipped 4,288.54 crore to 3,71,340.29 crore and that of State Bank declined 3,837.58 crore to 3,84,963.12 crore. In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services HDFC Bank , Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout