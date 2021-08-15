Eight of the 10 most valued companies added a total ₹1,60,408.24 crore to their market valuation last week, with heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries contributing the most amid a bullish trend in equities.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 1,159.57 points or 2.13 per cent. On Friday, the benchmark reached its lifetime high of 55,487.79, crossing the 55,000-mark for the first time. From the top-10 list, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the only laggards.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped ₹56,133.1 crore to reach ₹12,80,574.59 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the most valued companies. Reliance Industries added ₹35,310.7 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹13,59,652.06 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys rallied ₹23,521.63 crore to ₹7,26,419.85 crore and that of HDFC Bank surged ₹17,370.86 crore to ₹8,43,703.53 crore.

HDFC added ₹13,304.96 crore to ₹4,88,217.12 crore and the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited rose by ₹7,671.41 crore to ₹5,64,782.42 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation climbed ₹5,321.09 crore to ₹4,88,352.01 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped ₹1,774.49 crore to ₹3,54,482.60 crore.

In contrast, the mcap of Bajaj Finance dipped ₹4,288.54 crore to ₹3,71,340.29 crore and that of State Bank declined ₹3,837.58 crore to ₹3,84,963.12 crore. In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services HDFC Bank , Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.