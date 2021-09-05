M-cap of 9 of top-10 companies jumps over 2.93 lakh cr; RIL biggest winner

OPEN APP
The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd zoomed ₹1,02,382 crore to reach ₹15,14,017.50 crore.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd zoomed 1,02,382 crore to reach 15,14,017.50 crore. (Bloomberg)
 1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2021, 10:54 AM IST PTI

  • From the top-10 list, Infosys was the only laggard. The valuation of Infosys declined 3,457.12 crore to 7,21,244.78 crore
  • RIL's market valuation jumped to a record 15 lakh crore on Friday, becoming the first domestic firm to attain this historic feat

Nine of the top-10 most-valued companies together added 2,93,804.34 crore in market valuation last week, in line with a record-breaking rally in equities, with Reliance Industries Ltd emerging as the biggest gainer.

The BSE 30-share benchmark zoomed 2,005.23 points or 3.57 per cent last week. It scaled the 58,000-mark for the first time on Friday. The Sensex last week only went beyond the 57,000-level. The BSE benchmark soared over nine per cent last month.

From the top-10 list, Infosys was the only laggard.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd zoomed 1,02,382 crore to reach 15,14,017.50 crore.

RIL's market valuation jumped to a record 15 lakh crore on Friday, becoming the first domestic company to attain this historic feat.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services jumped 44,832.5 crore to 14,20,935.10 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation rallied 35,342.16 crore to 3,61,540.16 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rose by 33,906.91 crore to 4,54,207.76 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd went up by 20,712.29 crore to 6,49,943.93 crore, and that of ICICI Bank gained 17,373.55 crore to 5,02,232.46 crore.

State Bank of India added 17,001.38 crore taking its valuation to 3,85,007.74 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped 14,954.74 crore to 8,72,362.42 crore, and that of HDFC rose by 7,298.81 crore to 4,98,290.05 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys declined 3,457.12 crore to 7,21,244.78 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd remained the most-valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel. PTI SUM HRS hrs

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

