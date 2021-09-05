M-cap of 9 of top-10 companies jumps over 2.93 lakh cr; RIL biggest winner

Nine of the top-10 most-valued companies together added ₹2,93,804.34 crore in market valuation last week, in line with a record-breaking rally in equities, with Reliance Industries Ltd emerging as the biggest gainer.

The BSE 30-share benchmark zoomed 2,005.23 points or 3.57 per cent last week. It scaled the 58,000-mark for the first time on Friday. The Sensex last week only went beyond the 57,000-level. The BSE benchmark soared over nine per cent last month.

From the top-10 list, Infosys was the only laggard.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd zoomed ₹1,02,382 crore to reach ₹15,14,017.50 crore.

RIL's market valuation jumped to a record ₹15 lakh crore on Friday, becoming the first domestic company to attain this historic feat.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services jumped ₹44,832.5 crore to ₹14,20,935.10 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation rallied ₹35,342.16 crore to ₹3,61,540.16 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rose by ₹33,906.91 crore to ₹4,54,207.76 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd went up by ₹20,712.29 crore to ₹6,49,943.93 crore, and that of ICICI Bank gained ₹17,373.55 crore to ₹5,02,232.46 crore.

State Bank of India added ₹17,001.38 crore taking its valuation to ₹3,85,007.74 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped ₹14,954.74 crore to ₹8,72,362.42 crore, and that of HDFC rose by ₹7,298.81 crore to ₹4,98,290.05 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys declined ₹3,457.12 crore to ₹7,21,244.78 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd remained the most-valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel. PTI SUM HRS hrs

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

