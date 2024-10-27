Mcap of 9 of top 10 most valued firms erode by ₹2 lakh crore: Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries major laggards

In a tough week, the top-10 firms lost 2,09,952.26 crore in market valuation, primarily due to poor Q2 earnings and FII selling. HDFC Bank was the sole gainer, while Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries experienced the most significant losses. Mcap Update Mcap of 9 of top ten firms slides by 2 lakh crore: Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries major laggards

PTI
Published27 Oct 2024, 01:09 PM IST
Man broker stock market crash crisis concept
Man broker stock market crash crisis concept

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together lost a whopping 2,09,952.26 crore from market valuation last week, in line with weak trends in equities, with Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries Limited taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,822.46 points or 2.24 per cent.

"The dismal Q2 earnings so far have aggravated the investors' woes while persistent FII selling continued to create havoc in the market," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

From the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank emerged as the only winner.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever eroded by 44,195.81 crore to 5,93,870.94 crore.

Reliance Industries' valuation tumbled 41,994.54 crore to 17,96,726.60 crore.

State Bank of India's market valuation plummeted by 35,117.72 crore to 6,96,655.84 crore, and that of Bharti Airtel tanked by 24,108.72 crore to 9,47,598.89 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped by 23,137.67 crore to 14,68,183.73 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) diminished by 19,797.24 crore to 5,71,621.67 crore, and that of Infosys declined by 10,629.49 crore to 7,69,496.61 crore.

ITC's mcap fell by 5,690.96 crore to 6,02,991.33 crore, and that of ICICI Bank went lower by 5,280.11 crore to 8,84,911.27 crore.

However, the mcap of HDFC Bank jumped 46,891.13 crore to 13,29,739.43 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 01:09 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMcap of 9 of top 10 most valued firms erode by ₹2 lakh crore: Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries major laggards

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

272.55
03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
1.15 (0.42%)

Tata Steel share price

145.80
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-3.2 (-2.15%)

Indusind Bank share price

1,041.55
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-237.35 (-18.56%)

ITC share price

482.10
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
10.25 (2.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences share price

937.75
03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-101.65 (-9.78%)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

372.35
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-32.3 (-7.98%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,930.15
03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1133.9 (-7.53%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

872.50
03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-66.5 (-7.08%)
More from Top Losers

Thermax share price

5,435.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
256.95 (4.96%)

Laurus Labs share price

465.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
19 (4.26%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

97.70
03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
3.85 (4.1%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

691.55
03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
24.45 (3.67%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,305.00700.00
    Chennai
    80,311.00700.00
    Delhi
    80,463.00700.00
    Kolkata
    80,315.00700.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.