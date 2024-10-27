Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Mcap of 9 of top 10 most valued firms erode by 2 lakh crore: Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries major laggards

Mcap of 9 of top 10 most valued firms erode by ₹2 lakh crore: Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries major laggards

PTI

In a tough week, the top-10 firms lost 2,09,952.26 crore in market valuation, primarily due to poor Q2 earnings and FII selling. HDFC Bank was the sole gainer, while Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries experienced the most significant losses. Mcap Update Mcap of 9 of top ten firms slides by 2 lakh crore: Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries major laggards

Man broker stock market crash crisis concept

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together lost a whopping 2,09,952.26 crore from market valuation last week, in line with weak trends in equities, with Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries Limited taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,822.46 points or 2.24 per cent.

"The dismal Q2 earnings so far have aggravated the investors' woes while persistent FII selling continued to create havoc in the market," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

From the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank emerged as the only winner.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever eroded by 44,195.81 crore to 5,93,870.94 crore.

Reliance Industries' valuation tumbled 41,994.54 crore to 17,96,726.60 crore.

State Bank of India's market valuation plummeted by 35,117.72 crore to 6,96,655.84 crore, and that of Bharti Airtel tanked by 24,108.72 crore to 9,47,598.89 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped by 23,137.67 crore to 14,68,183.73 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) diminished by 19,797.24 crore to 5,71,621.67 crore, and that of Infosys declined by 10,629.49 crore to 7,69,496.61 crore.

ITC's mcap fell by 5,690.96 crore to 6,02,991.33 crore, and that of ICICI Bank went lower by 5,280.11 crore to 8,84,911.27 crore.

However, the mcap of HDFC Bank jumped 46,891.13 crore to 13,29,739.43 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

