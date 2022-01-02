Nine of the top-10 most-valued firms together added ₹1,11,012.63 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

Reliance Industries Ltd was the only laggard from the top-10 list.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped ₹24,635.68 crore to reach ₹13,82,280.01 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation gained ₹22,554.33 crore to ₹8,20,164.27 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd zoomed ₹14,391.25 crore to ₹5,54,444.80 crore and that of Infosys went up by ₹10,934.61 crore to ₹7,94,714.60 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC surged ₹9,641.77 crore to ₹4,68,480.66 crore and that of Wipro gained ₹9,164.13 crore to ₹3,92,021.38 crore.

ICICI Bank added ₹8,902.89 crore taking its valuation to ₹5,13,973.22 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance soared ₹7,575.11 crore to ₹4,21,121.74 crore and that of State Bank of India rose ₹3,212.86 crore to ₹4,10,933.74 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries Ltd's valuation dipped ₹2,772.49 crore to ₹16,01,382.07 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd was leading the chart of the most-valued domestic firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Wipro.

In the past week, the benchmark gained 1,129.51 points or 1.97 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

