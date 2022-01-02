In contrast, Reliance Industries Ltd's valuation dipped ₹2,772.49 crore to ₹16,01,382.07 crore.
Reliance Industries Ltd was leading the chart of the most-valued domestic firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Wipro.
In the past week, the benchmark gained 1,129.51 points or 1.97 per cent.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
