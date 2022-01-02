Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  M-cap of 9 of top-10 most-valued firms jump over 1.11 lakh cr; TCS, HDFC Bank biggest gainers

M-cap of 9 of top-10 most-valued firms jump over 1.11 lakh cr; TCS, HDFC Bank biggest gainers

Reliance Industries Ltd was the only laggard from the top-10 list
1 min read . 12:03 PM IST PTI

  • The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped 24,635.68 crore to reach 13,82,280.01 crore
  • HDFC Bank's market valuation gained 22,554.33 crore to 8,20,164.27 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nine of the top-10 most-valued firms together added 1,11,012.63 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

Nine of the top-10 most-valued firms together added 1,11,012.63 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

Reliance Industries Ltd was the only laggard from the top-10 list.

Reliance Industries Ltd was the only laggard from the top-10 list.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped 24,635.68 crore to reach 13,82,280.01 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation gained 22,554.33 crore to 8,20,164.27 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd zoomed 14,391.25 crore to 5,54,444.80 crore and that of Infosys went up by 10,934.61 crore to 7,94,714.60 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC surged 9,641.77 crore to 4,68,480.66 crore and that of Wipro gained 9,164.13 crore to 3,92,021.38 crore.

ICICI Bank added 8,902.89 crore taking its valuation to 5,13,973.22 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance soared 7,575.11 crore to 4,21,121.74 crore and that of State Bank of India rose 3,212.86 crore to 4,10,933.74 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries Ltd's valuation dipped 2,772.49 crore to 16,01,382.07 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd was leading the chart of the most-valued domestic firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Wipro.

In the past week, the benchmark gained 1,129.51 points or 1.97 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!