HDFC Bank's valuation came down by ₹54,843.3 crore to ₹8,76,528.42 crore and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw an erosion of ₹37,452.9 crore
The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies fell by ₹2,48,542.3 crore last week in line with a weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggards.
Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled by 1,514.69 points or 2.49 per cent. On the top-10 list, ICICI Bank was the only gainer.