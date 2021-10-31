OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets / Mcap of 9 of top-10 most valued firms tumbles by over 2.48 lakh cr; RIL, HDFC biggest losers
Listen to this article

The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies fell by 2,48,542.3 crore last week in line with a weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggards.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled by 1,514.69 points or 2.49 per cent. On the top-10 list, ICICI Bank was the only gainer.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined by 56,741.2 crore to reach 16,09,686.75 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation came down by 54,843.3 crore to 8,76,528.42 crore and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw an erosion of 37,452.9 crore in its worth at 12,57,233.58 crore.

The valuation of Infosys plunged by 27,678.78 crore to 7,01,731.59 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank was down by 27,545.09 crore at 4,03,013 crore.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Bajaj Finance dipped by 18,774.8 crore to 4,46,801.66 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tanked by 14,356 crore to 5,62,480.40 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined by 10,659.37 crore to 5,14,217.69 crore and State Bank of India (SBI) mcap fell by 490.86 crore to 4,48,372.48 crore.

In contrast, ICICI Bank added 30,010.44 crore, taking its valuation to 5,56,507.71 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout