Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets / Mcap of 9 of top-10 most valued firms tumbles by over 2.48 lakh cr; RIL, HDFC biggest losers

Mcap of 9 of top-10 most valued firms tumbles by over 2.48 lakh cr; RIL, HDFC biggest losers

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined by 56,741.2 crore to reach 16,09,686.75 crore
1 min read . 12:34 PM IST PTI

HDFC Bank's valuation came down by 54,843.3 crore to 8,76,528.42 crore and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw an erosion of 37,452.9 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies fell by 2,48,542.3 crore last week in line with a weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggards.

The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies fell by 2,48,542.3 crore last week in line with a weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggards.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled by 1,514.69 points or 2.49 per cent. On the top-10 list, ICICI Bank was the only gainer.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled by 1,514.69 points or 2.49 per cent. On the top-10 list, ICICI Bank was the only gainer.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined by 56,741.2 crore to reach 16,09,686.75 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation came down by 54,843.3 crore to 8,76,528.42 crore and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw an erosion of 37,452.9 crore in its worth at 12,57,233.58 crore.

The valuation of Infosys plunged by 27,678.78 crore to 7,01,731.59 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank was down by 27,545.09 crore at 4,03,013 crore.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Bajaj Finance dipped by 18,774.8 crore to 4,46,801.66 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tanked by 14,356 crore to 5,62,480.40 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined by 10,659.37 crore to 5,14,217.69 crore and State Bank of India (SBI) mcap fell by 490.86 crore to 4,48,372.48 crore.

In contrast, ICICI Bank added 30,010.44 crore, taking its valuation to 5,56,507.71 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

PolicyBazaar IPO Opens Next Week. Should You Apply?

Sensex trades marginally lower, Nifty near 17,800; IRCT ...

IRCTC: The incredible govt move that burned ₹18,000 cr ...

The millionaires' club at Paytm

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!