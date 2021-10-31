This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.12:34 PM ISTPTI
HDFC Bank's valuation came down by ₹54,843.3 crore to ₹8,76,528.42 crore and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw an erosion of ₹37,452.9 crore
The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies fell by ₹2,48,542.3 crore last week in line with a weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggards.
Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled by 1,514.69 points or 2.49 per cent. On the top-10 list, ICICI Bank was the only gainer.