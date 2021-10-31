HDFC Bank's valuation came down by ₹54,843.3 crore to ₹8,76,528.42 crore and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw an erosion of ₹37,452.9 crore

The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies fell by ₹2,48,542.3 crore last week in line with a weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled by 1,514.69 points or 2.49 per cent. On the top-10 list, ICICI Bank was the only gainer.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled by 1,514.69 points or 2.49 per cent. On the top-10 list, ICICI Bank was the only gainer.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined by ₹56,741.2 crore to reach ₹16,09,686.75 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation came down by ₹54,843.3 crore to ₹8,76,528.42 crore and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw an erosion of ₹37,452.9 crore in its worth at ₹12,57,233.58 crore.

The valuation of Infosys plunged by ₹27,678.78 crore to ₹7,01,731.59 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank was down by ₹27,545.09 crore at ₹4,03,013 crore.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Bajaj Finance dipped by ₹18,774.8 crore to ₹4,46,801.66 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tanked by ₹14,356 crore to ₹5,62,480.40 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined by ₹10,659.37 crore to ₹5,14,217.69 crore and State Bank of India (SBI) mcap fell by ₹490.86 crore to ₹4,48,372.48 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

