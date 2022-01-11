Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
M-cap of BSE-listed companies at fresh lifetime high of over 275.2 lakh cr

M-cap of BSE-listed companies at fresh lifetime high of over 275.2 lakh cr

In three days, the benchmark has gained 1,015.05 points.
1 min read . 07:34 PM IST PTI

The 30-share BSE benchmark continued its winning run for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. It gained 221.26 points or 0.37% to settle at 60,616.89 on Tuesday. Investors' wealth also jumped 4,05,806.62 crore in three days

NEW DELHI : The market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies reached a fresh lifetime high of over 275.20 lakh crore on Tuesday, driven by a continuous rally in the equity market.

The 30-share BSE benchmark continued its winning run for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. It gained 221.26 points or 0.37% to settle at 60,616.89 on Tuesday.

In three days, the benchmark has gained 1,015.05 points.

Helped by the optimism in equities, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies reached 2,75,20,698.50 crore on Tuesday. Investors' wealth also jumped 4,05,806.62 crore in three days.

"Markets ended marginally higher in a volatile session, tracking mixed cues. Initially, weak global cues were weighing on the sentiments. However, resilience in the IT majors not only capped the downside but also helped the index to inch higher.

"As the day progressed, index majors from other sectors also contributed to the move," said Religare Broking Vice-President (Research) Ajit Mishra.

In Tuesday's trade, HCL Tech was the biggest gainer from the 30-share frontline companies pack, jumping 4.30%, followed by HDFC, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Sun Pharma, RIL and SBI.

In the broader market, the mid-cap and small-cap indices gained up to 0.15%.

