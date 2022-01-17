Mcap of BSE-listed companies jumps to all-time high of over 280 lakh cr

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached a lifetime high of ₹2,80,02,437.71 crore on Monday.
Sensex and Nifty broke their five-day rising streak to close with slim losses on Friday.
"Markets started the week on a flat note amid mixed global cues. As the day progressed, high volatility was witnessed but the benchmark traded in a positive range for most of the session," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
In the broader market, BSE midcap index rose by 0.23% while smallcap index gained 0.61%.
