At close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at ₹2,43,73,800.36 crore.
Investors have gained ₹2,20,292.05 crore in two days of market rally.
"Indian benchmark indices remained in positive territory even as global markets traded mixed as investors awaited announcements from the Jackson Hole Economic symposium," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
UltraTech Cement was the biggest gainer in the 30-share pack, gaining 3.57 per cent, followed by L&T, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Bank.
In contrast, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Nestle India were among the laggards.
"Indian equity markets hit a record high as Nifty-50 closed just above 16,700 while Sensex closed above 56,000. Markets around the globe will closely track the Jackson Hole symposium which will be held later this evening," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.