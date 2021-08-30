In three days, the benchmark has gained 945.55 points
Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer among the 30-share frontline companies pack, followed by Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Titan
New Delhi: Driven by bullish sentiment in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of ₹2,47,30,108.97 crore on Monday.
Extending its winning momentum for the third session, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex ended 765.04 points or 1.36 per cent higher at 56,889.76, its new closing peak. During the day, it jumped 833.55 points to its lifetime high of 56,958.27.