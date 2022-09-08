The market capitalisation of BSE-listed equity firms recorded an all-time high of nearly ₹282.67 lakh crore on Thursday driven by broad-based buying across baskets. In a single day, investors' wealth on Dalal Street climbed over ₹1.79 lakh crore. Sensex jumped more than 683 points during the day. Small cap stocks witnessed a healthy rally in the broader market, while in terms of sectoral indices, banking stocks outperformed. Indian markets recovered after two consecutive days of downfall.

