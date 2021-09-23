Mcap of BSE-listed firms touches all-time high of 261.73 lakh crore

"The market took the US Fed statement of starting tapering as soon as November in its stride. Encouraging news on Evergrande crisis also helped to clear some uncertainty on the global front. Indian markets have been on a roll and the rally today was symbolic of the prevailing strong sentiment locally on the back of reduction in covid cases and the strong vaccination numbers," Devang Mehta, Head of Equity Advisory at Centrum Broking, said.

