Eight of the top-10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of ₹1,13,074.57 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HDFC Bank emerging as the worst hit.

Among the top-10 most valued companies, only Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India managed to book gains on a weekly basis.

During the holiday-truncated trading week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 473.92 points or 0.96 per cent.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled ₹30,054.79 crore to ₹11,28,488.10 crore.

Infosys witnessed an erosion of ₹15,168.41 crore, taking its market worth to ₹5,61,060.44 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank eroded by ₹15,139.12 crore to ₹7,65,035.49 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank plummeted by ₹14,398.04 crore to ₹3,38,358.80 crore.

The valuation of HDFC dived ₹13,430.38 crore to ₹4,36,879.75 crore and that of Bajaj Finance tanked ₹9,844.62 crore to ₹3,21,592.05 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by ₹8,505.43 crore to stand at ₹5,58,445.28 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped by ₹6,533.78 crore to ₹4,13,243.07 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries added ₹3,518.62 crore to take its valuation to ₹12,27,855.04 crore and State Bank of India added ₹2,052.66 crore to help its m-cap reach ₹3,21,732.25 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most-valued company title followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance Limited.

