OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >M-cap of eight most valued companies plummets over 1.13 lakh crore

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of 1,13,074.57 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HDFC Bank emerging as the worst hit.

Among the top-10 most valued companies, only Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India managed to book gains on a weekly basis.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

During the holiday-truncated trading week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 473.92 points or 0.96 per cent.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled 30,054.79 crore to 11,28,488.10 crore.

Infosys witnessed an erosion of 15,168.41 crore, taking its market worth to 5,61,060.44 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank eroded by 15,139.12 crore to 7,65,035.49 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank plummeted by 14,398.04 crore to 3,38,358.80 crore.

The valuation of HDFC dived 13,430.38 crore to 4,36,879.75 crore and that of Bajaj Finance tanked 9,844.62 crore to 3,21,592.05 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by 8,505.43 crore to stand at 5,58,445.28 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped by 6,533.78 crore to 4,13,243.07 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries added 3,518.62 crore to take its valuation to 12,27,855.04 crore and State Bank of India added 2,052.66 crore to help its m-cap reach 3,21,732.25 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most-valued company title followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance Limited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout