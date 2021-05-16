Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >M-cap of eight most valued companies plummets over 1.13 lakh crore

M-cap of eight most valued companies plummets over 1.13 lakh crore

Premium
During the holiday-truncated trading week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 473.92 points or 0.96 per cent.
1 min read . 11:52 AM IST PTI

  • Among the top-10 most valued companies, only Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India managed to book gains on a weekly basis.

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of 1,13,074.57 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HDFC Bank emerging as the worst hit.

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of 1,13,074.57 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HDFC Bank emerging as the worst hit.

Among the top-10 most valued companies, only Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India managed to book gains on a weekly basis.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Among the top-10 most valued companies, only Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India managed to book gains on a weekly basis.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

During the holiday-truncated trading week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 473.92 points or 0.96 per cent.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled 30,054.79 crore to 11,28,488.10 crore.

Infosys witnessed an erosion of 15,168.41 crore, taking its market worth to 5,61,060.44 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank eroded by 15,139.12 crore to 7,65,035.49 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank plummeted by 14,398.04 crore to 3,38,358.80 crore.

The valuation of HDFC dived 13,430.38 crore to 4,36,879.75 crore and that of Bajaj Finance tanked 9,844.62 crore to 3,21,592.05 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by 8,505.43 crore to stand at 5,58,445.28 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped by 6,533.78 crore to 4,13,243.07 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In contrast, Reliance Industries added 3,518.62 crore to take its valuation to 12,27,855.04 crore and State Bank of India added 2,052.66 crore to help its m-cap reach 3,21,732.25 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most-valued company title followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance Limited.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!