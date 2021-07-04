NEW DELHI : Eight of the 10 most valued firms witnessed a combined erosion of ₹65,176.78 crore in the market valuation last week, mainly dragged down by Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank.

Only Reliance Industries Limited and Hindustan Unilever Limited emerged as gainers from the top-10 list.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services dropped by ₹20,400.27 crore to ₹12,30,138.03 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation tumbled ₹18,113.03 crore to reach ₹8,18,313.66 crore.

The valuation of HDFC dipped ₹5,837.3 crore to ₹4,46,941.10 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by ₹5,762.02 crore to ₹4,43,404.75 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance Limited fell by ₹4,614.48 crore to ₹3,62,047.96 crore and that of State Bank of India by ₹3,748.34 crore to ₹3,78,894.38 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation dipped ₹3,697.15 crore to ₹3,40,237.26 crore and that of Infosys by ₹3,004.19 crore to ₹6,67,911.74 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed ₹15,785.21 crore to ₹13,49,794.23 crore.

Also, Hindustan Unilever Limited added ₹9,245.63 crore taking its valuation to ₹5,84,695.18 crore.

In the 10 most valued firms chart, Reliance Industries was placed at the top followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE index declined by 440.37 points or 0.83 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.