In the 10 most valued firms chart, Reliance Industries was placed at the top followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE index declined by 440.37 points or 0.83 per cent.
