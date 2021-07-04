Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mcap of eight of 10 most valued firms falls by 65,176 crore

Mcap of eight of 10 most valued firms falls by 65,176 crore

Only Reliance Industries Limited and Hindustan Unilever Limited emerged as gainers from the top-10 list.
1 min read . 02:10 PM IST PTI

  • The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services dropped by 20,400.27 crore to 12,30,138.03 crore.
  • HDFC Bank's valuation tumbled 18,113.03 crore to reach 8,18,313.66 crore.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services dropped by 20,400.27 crore to 12,30,138.03 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation tumbled 18,113.03 crore to reach 8,18,313.66 crore.

The valuation of HDFC dipped 5,837.3 crore to 4,46,941.10 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by 5,762.02 crore to 4,43,404.75 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance Limited fell by 4,614.48 crore to 3,62,047.96 crore and that of State Bank of India by 3,748.34 crore to 3,78,894.38 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation dipped 3,697.15 crore to 3,40,237.26 crore and that of Infosys by 3,004.19 crore to 6,67,911.74 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed 15,785.21 crore to 13,49,794.23 crore.

Also, Hindustan Unilever Limited added 9,245.63 crore taking its valuation to 5,84,695.18 crore.

In the 10 most valued firms chart, Reliance Industries was placed at the top followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE index declined by 440.37 points or 0.83 per cent.

