Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Mcap of eight of top-10 firms jumps over 1.90 lakh cr; TCS, RIL top gainers

Mcap of eight of top-10 firms jumps over 1.90 lakh cr; TCS, RIL top gainers

1 min read . 11:33 AM IST PTI

New Delhi: Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added 1,90,032.06 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries Limited being the prominent gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained 795.40 points or 1.43 per cent.

Equity gauges -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- hit new closing highs on Friday.

On the top ten charts, among the gainers were Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and Wipro. On the other hand, Infosys and HDFC were the two laggards.

The market valuation of TCS zoomed by 60,183.57 crore to reach 13,76,102.60 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

RIL added 51,064.22 crore taking its valuation to 14,11,635.50 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped 19,651.18 crore to 8,57,407.68 crore and Bajaj Finance gained 18,518.27 crore to settle at 4,20,300.85 crore.

The market capitalisation of HUL climbed 14,215.01 crore to 6,29,231.64 crore and that of ICICI Bank went higher by 13,361.63 crore to 4,84,858.91 crore.

Wipro's valuation rallied 8,218.89 crore to 3,47,851 crore and SBI jumped 4,819.29 crore to reach 3,68,006.36 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys tumbled by 10,053.22 crore to 7,24,701.90 crore and that of HDFC dipped 738.75 crore to 4,90,991.24 crore.

RIL remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Wipro. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

