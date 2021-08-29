Mcap of eight of top-10 firms jumps over 1.90 lakh cr; TCS, RIL top gainers

On the top ten charts, among the gainers were Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and Wipro. On the other hand, Infosys and HDFC were the two laggards.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}