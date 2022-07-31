OPEN APP
Mcap of eight of top 10 firms jumps over 1.91 lakh crore; TCS top gainer
New Delhi: Eight of the top 10 valued firms added 1,91,622.95 crore to their market valuation last week, with Bajaj Finance and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as lead gainers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,498.02 points or 2.67 per cent last week.

From the winners' pack, the market valuation of Bajaj Finance rallied 57,673.19 crore to 4,36,447.88 crore at close on Friday.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped 47,494.49 crore to 12,07,779.68 crore.

HDFC Bank added 23,481.09 crore to its valuation at 7,97,251.18 crore and the mcap of Infosys rose by 18,219 crore to 6,52,012.91 crore.

The valuation of HDFC went higher by 14,978.42 crore to 4,31,679.65 crore and that of State Bank of India advanced 12,940.69 crore to 4,71,397.99 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation climbed 12,873.62 crore to 5,69,400.43 crore and that of Reliance Industries Limited advanced 3,962.45 crore to 16,97,208.18 crore.

However, the valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) declined by 7,020.75 crore to 4,28,739.97 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever dipped 810.61 crore to 6,19,551.97 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most valued company title, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and LIC.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

