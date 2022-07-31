Mcap of eight of top 10 firms jumps over ₹1.91 lakh crore; TCS top gainer1 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 11:11 AM IST
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped ₹47,494.49 crore to ₹12,07,779.68 crore
New Delhi: Eight of the top 10 valued firms added ₹1,91,622.95 crore to their market valuation last week, with Bajaj Finance and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as lead gainers.