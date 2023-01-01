Mcap of eight of top-10 firms jumps ₹1.35 lakh cr; SBI, Reliance major winners1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 10:20 AM IST
- Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel were the laggards from the top-10 pack.
Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added ₹1,35,794.06 crore in market valuation last week, with State Bank of India and Reliance Industries Limited emerging as the biggest winners.
