Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added 1,35,794.06 crore in market valuation last week, with State Bank of India and Reliance Industries Limited emerging as the biggest winners.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 995.45 points or 1.66 per cent. Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel were the laggards from the top-10 pack.

The market valuation of State Bank of India jumped 35,029.1 crore to 5,47,257.19 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries climbed 31,568.08 crore to 17,23,979.45 crore.

The valuation of Adani Enterprises rallied 24,898.33 crore to 4,39,966.33 crore and that of HDFC Bank advanced 16,535.08 crore to 9,07,505.41 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) mcap went higher by 11,690.67 crore to 11,92,576.32 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained 8,221.94 crore to 6,21,588.34 crore.

The valuation of Infosys climbed 4,692.01 crore to 6,34,873.16 crore and that of HDFC surged 3,158.85 crore to 4,81,437.47 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by 14,121.05 crore to 6,01,436.62 crore and that of Bharti Airtel dipped 890.49 crore to 4,48,977.72 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

Dalal Street investors became richer by more than 16.38 lakh crore last year. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms zoomed 16,38,036.38 crore to 2,82,38,247.93 crore last year.

