Mcap of eight of top-10 firms jumps 1.35 lakh cr; SBI, Reliance major winners

Dalal Street investors became richer by more than ₹16.38 lakh crore last year. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms zoomed ₹16,38,036.38 crore to ₹2,82,38,247.93 crore last year.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by ₹14,121.05 crore to ₹6,01,436.62 crore and that of Bharti Airtel dipped ₹890.49 crore to ₹4,48,977.72 crore.

The valuation of Infosys climbed ₹4,692.01 crore to ₹6,34,873.16 crore and that of HDFC surged ₹3,158.85 crore to ₹4,81,437.47 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) mcap went higher by ₹11,690.67 crore to ₹11,92,576.32 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained ₹8,221.94 crore to ₹6,21,588.34 crore.

The valuation of Adani Enterprises rallied ₹24,898.33 crore to ₹4,39,966.33 crore and that of HDFC Bank advanced ₹16,535.08 crore to ₹9,07,505.41 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries climbed ₹31,568.08 crore to ₹17,23,979.45 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India jumped ₹35,029.1 crore to ₹5,47,257.19 crore.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 995.45 points or 1.66 per cent. Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel were the laggards from the top-10 pack.

Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added ₹1,35,794.06 crore in market valuation last week, with State Bank of India and Reliance Industries Limited emerging as the biggest winners.

