New Delhi: Eight of the 10 most valued companies suffered a combined erosion of ₹2,48,372.97 crore in their market valuation last week in line with a weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

Last week, Sensex lost 2,041.96 points or 3.72 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the laggards, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerged as gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled ₹1,30,627.7 crore to reach ₹16,42,568.98 crore.

State Bank of India's market capitalisation (mcap) tanked ₹35,073.72 crore to ₹3,97,189.84 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank plummeted by ₹29,279.72 crore to ₹4,70,856.80 crore and that of Infosys eroded by ₹16,869.36 crore to ₹6,32,432.92 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation diminished by ₹14,427.28 crore to ₹7,16,641.13 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by ₹11,533.26 crore to ₹3,78,620.36 crore.

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services went lower by ₹7,153.45 crore to ₹12,48,998.89 crore and that of HDFC fell by ₹3,408.48 crore to ₹3,86,636.58 crore.

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever added ₹10,514.42 crore taking its valuation to ₹5,15,582.56 crore.

The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped ₹1,231.33 crore to ₹3,53,200.33 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank.