Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued companies erodes by over 2.61 lakh cr
Eight of the top-10 most valued companies suffered a combined erosion of 2,61,812.14 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard.

In the top-10 list, Infosys and Wipro were the only gainers.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,774.93 points or 3.01%.

The valuation of Reliance Industries (RIL) tumbled by 79,658.02 crore to reach 15,83,118.61 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined by 34,690.09 crore to 4,73,922.86 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Bajaj Finance dropped by 33,152.42 crore to 4,16,594.78 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped by 27,298.3 crore to 8,16,229.89 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tanked by 24,083.31 crore to 5,24,052.84 crore and that of State Bank of India eroded by 24,051.83 crore to 4,17,448.70 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled by 20,623.35 crore to 5,05,547.14 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services dipped by 18,254.82 crore to 13,26,923.71 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys jumped by 26,515.92 crore to 7,66,123.04 crore and that of Wipro went higher by 17,450.39 crore to 3,67,126.39 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Wipro. PTI SUM MKJ

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

