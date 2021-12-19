Eight of the top-10 most valued companies suffered a combined erosion of ₹2,61,812.14 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard.

In the top-10 list, Infosys and Wipro were the only gainers.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,774.93 points or 3.01%.

The valuation of Reliance Industries (RIL) tumbled by ₹79,658.02 crore to reach ₹15,83,118.61 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined by ₹34,690.09 crore to ₹4,73,922.86 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Bajaj Finance dropped by ₹33,152.42 crore to ₹4,16,594.78 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped by ₹27,298.3 crore to ₹8,16,229.89 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tanked by ₹24,083.31 crore to ₹5,24,052.84 crore and that of State Bank of India eroded by ₹24,051.83 crore to ₹4,17,448.70 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled by ₹20,623.35 crore to ₹5,05,547.14 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services dipped by ₹18,254.82 crore to ₹13,26,923.71 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys jumped by ₹26,515.92 crore to ₹7,66,123.04 crore and that of Wipro went higher by ₹17,450.39 crore to ₹3,67,126.39 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Wipro. PTI SUM MKJ

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

