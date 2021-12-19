Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued companies erodes by over 2.61 lakh cr

Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued companies erodes by over 2.61 lakh cr

During the last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,774.93 points or 3.01%.
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST PTI

  • The valuation of Reliance Industries (RIL) tumbled by 79,658.02 crore to reach 15,83,118.61 crore
  • In contrast, the valuation of Infosys jumped by 26,515.92 crore to 7,66,123.04 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies suffered a combined erosion of 2,61,812.14 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard.

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies suffered a combined erosion of 2,61,812.14 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard.

In the top-10 list, Infosys and Wipro were the only gainers.

In the top-10 list, Infosys and Wipro were the only gainers.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

During the last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,774.93 points or 3.01%.

The valuation of Reliance Industries (RIL) tumbled by 79,658.02 crore to reach 15,83,118.61 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined by 34,690.09 crore to 4,73,922.86 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Bajaj Finance dropped by 33,152.42 crore to 4,16,594.78 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped by 27,298.3 crore to 8,16,229.89 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tanked by 24,083.31 crore to 5,24,052.84 crore and that of State Bank of India eroded by 24,051.83 crore to 4,17,448.70 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled by 20,623.35 crore to 5,05,547.14 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services dipped by 18,254.82 crore to 13,26,923.71 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys jumped by 26,515.92 crore to 7,66,123.04 crore and that of Wipro went higher by 17,450.39 crore to 3,67,126.39 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Wipro. PTI SUM MKJ

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!