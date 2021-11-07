Bajaj Finance added ₹7,502.68 crore taking its valuation to ₹4,54,304.34 crore.
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Hindustan Unilever Ltd jumped ₹6,978.29 crore to ₹5,69,458.69 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied ₹6,453.41 crore to ₹8,82,981.83 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation went higher by ₹4,868.48 crore to ₹4,07,881.48 crore.
In contrast, the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined ₹24,612.17 crore to ₹15,85,074.58 crore.
ICICI Bank's valuation dipped ₹13,680.32 crore to ₹5,42,827.39 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most-valued company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
