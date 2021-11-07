OPEN APP
Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added 1,18,930.01 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and State Bank of India (SBI) emerging as the lead gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gained 760.69 points or 1.28 per cent.

A special one-hour Muhurat trading session was held on Diwali (November 4) to mark the beginning of the traditional Hindu calendar year, called 'Vikram Samvat'.

Markets were closed on Friday on the occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank were the only laggards from the top-10 list.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed 40,782.04 crore to reach 12,98,015.62 crore.

SBI added 25,033.54 crore taking its valuation to 4,73,406.02 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped 17,158.49 crore to 7,18,890.08 crore and that of HDFC gained 10,153.08 crore to 5,24,370.77 crore.

Bajaj Finance added 7,502.68 crore taking its valuation to 4,54,304.34 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Hindustan Unilever Ltd jumped 6,978.29 crore to 5,69,458.69 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied 6,453.41 crore to 8,82,981.83 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation went higher by 4,868.48 crore to 4,07,881.48 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined 24,612.17 crore to 15,85,074.58 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation dipped 13,680.32 crore to 5,42,827.39 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most-valued company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

