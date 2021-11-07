M-cap of eight of top-10 most-valued companies jumps over 1.18 lakh cr

A special one-hour Muhurat trading session was held on Diwali (November 4) to mark the beginning of the traditional Hindu calendar year, called 'Vikram Samvat'.

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added ₹1,18,930.01 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and State Bank of India (SBI) emerging as the lead gainers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, the BSE benchmark gained 760.69 points or 1.28 per cent.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gained 760.69 points or 1.28 per cent.

Markets were closed on Friday on the occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank were the only laggards from the top-10 list.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed ₹40,782.04 crore to reach ₹12,98,015.62 crore.

SBI added ₹25,033.54 crore taking its valuation to ₹4,73,406.02 crore.

Bajaj Finance added ₹7,502.68 crore taking its valuation to ₹4,54,304.34 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Hindustan Unilever Ltd jumped ₹6,978.29 crore to ₹5,69,458.69 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied ₹6,453.41 crore to ₹8,82,981.83 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation went higher by ₹4,868.48 crore to ₹4,07,881.48 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined ₹24,612.17 crore to ₹15,85,074.58 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation dipped ₹13,680.32 crore to ₹5,42,827.39 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most-valued company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

