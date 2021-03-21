M-cap of eight of top 10 valued companies tank over Rs1.38 lakh crore

TCS and Hindustan Unilever managed to close the week with gains in their market valuation

Eight of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of Rs1,38,976.88 crore in their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit.

From the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Hindustan Unilever Limited managed to close the week with gains in their market valuation.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries tanked Rs35,976.08 crore to Rs13,19,808.41 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation plunged Rs30,061.52 crore to reach Rs8,25,024.73 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a decline of Rs20,787.22 crore to Rs3,62,953.84 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank dipped Rs18,172.67 crore to reach Rs4,05,561.24 crore and that of Infosys tanked Rs12,460.17 crore to ₹5,73,104.03 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation eroded by Rs9,013.86 crore to Rs3,31,192.33 crore and that of HDFC declined Rs6,313.77 crore to Rs4,56,678.43 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs6,191.59 crore to Rs3,28,524.59 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank and Bajaj Finance Limited in that order.

