NEW DELHI : Eight of the top 10 valuable firms added over ₹1.94 lakh crore to their market valuation last week, led by Reliance Industries Ltd.

On the contrary, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) witnessed losses in their valuations.

RIL added ₹60,034.51 crore to take its valuation to ₹13,81,078.86 crore. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by ₹41,040.98 crore to ₹11,12,304.75 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped ₹28,011.19 crore to ₹3,81,092.82 crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) zoomed ₹16,388.16 crore to ₹5,17,325.3 crore. Infosys added ₹27,114.19 crore to ₹5,60,601.26 crore and the valuation of ICICI Bank rose by ₹8,424.22 crore to ₹4,21,503.09 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC went up by ₹1,038 crore to reach ₹4,58,556.73 crore and that of Bajaj Finance by ₹12,419.32 crore to ₹3,28,072.65 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of HDFC Bank declined ₹2,590.08 crore to ₹8,42,962.45 crore and that of SBI by ₹5,711.75 crore to ₹3,42,526.59 crore.

In the ranking of 10 most-valued companies, RIL was at the top of the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance in that order.

On weekly basis, the Sensex gained 1,305.33 points or 2.65%.

