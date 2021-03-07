Subscribe
M-cap of eight of top-10 valued firms zoom Rs1.94 lakh crore, RIL leads

On weekly basis, the Sensex gained 1,305.33 points or 2.65%.
1 min read . 12:22 PM IST PTI

  • RIL added Rs60,034.51 crore to take its valuation to Rs13,81,078.86 crore
  • Valuation of TCS rose by Rs41,040.98 crore to Rs11,12,304.75 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped Rs28,011.19 crore to Rs3,81,092.82 crore

NEW DELHI : Eight of the top 10 valuable firms added over 1.94 lakh crore to their market valuation last week, led by Reliance Industries Ltd.

On the contrary, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) witnessed losses in their valuations.

RIL added 60,034.51 crore to take its valuation to 13,81,078.86 crore. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by 41,040.98 crore to 11,12,304.75 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped 28,011.19 crore to 3,81,092.82 crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) zoomed 16,388.16 crore to 5,17,325.3 crore. Infosys added 27,114.19 crore to 5,60,601.26 crore and the valuation of ICICI Bank rose by 8,424.22 crore to 4,21,503.09 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC went up by 1,038 crore to reach 4,58,556.73 crore and that of Bajaj Finance by 12,419.32 crore to 3,28,072.65 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of HDFC Bank declined 2,590.08 crore to 8,42,962.45 crore and that of SBI by 5,711.75 crore to 3,42,526.59 crore.

In the ranking of 10 most-valued companies, RIL was at the top of the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance in that order.

