OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >M-cap of five of top-10 most valued companies tumble over 1.42 lakh crore; RIL most hit
Listen to this article

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by 1,42,880.11 crore last week, with Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as major laggards.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined by 484.33 points or 0.79 per cent. Market benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty -- declined for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tumbled 45,523.33 crore to reach 5,76,836.40 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) valuation eroded by 45,126.6 crore to 16,66,427.95 crore and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) market worth tanked by 41,151.94 crore to 12,94,686.48 crore.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Bajaj Finance plunged 8,890.95 crore to 4,65,576.46 crore and that of HDFC Bank Ltd fell by 2,187.29 crore to 9,31,371.72 crore.

In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank added 30,747.78 crore taking its valuation to 4,30,558.09 crore.

ICICI Bank's market valuation zoomed by 22,248.14 crore to reach 5,26,497.27 crore.

The valuation of HDFC jumped 17,015.22 crore to 5,24,877.06 crore and that of State Bank of India gained 11,111.14 crore to 4,48,863.34 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Infosys added 1,717.96 crore taking its valuation to 7,29,410.37 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued companies, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout