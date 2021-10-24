New Delhi: The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by ₹1,42,880.11 crore last week, with Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as major laggards.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined by 484.33 points or 0.79 per cent. Market benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty -- declined for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tumbled ₹45,523.33 crore to reach ₹5,76,836.40 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) valuation eroded by ₹45,126.6 crore to ₹16,66,427.95 crore and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) market worth tanked by ₹41,151.94 crore to ₹12,94,686.48 crore.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Bajaj Finance plunged ₹8,890.95 crore to ₹4,65,576.46 crore and that of HDFC Bank Ltd fell by ₹2,187.29 crore to ₹9,31,371.72 crore.

In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank added ₹30,747.78 crore taking its valuation to ₹4,30,558.09 crore.

ICICI Bank's market valuation zoomed by ₹22,248.14 crore to reach ₹5,26,497.27 crore.

The valuation of HDFC jumped ₹17,015.22 crore to ₹5,24,877.06 crore and that of State Bank of India gained ₹11,111.14 crore to ₹4,48,863.34 crore.

Infosys added ₹1,717.96 crore taking its valuation to ₹7,29,410.37 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued companies, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

