Mcap of five of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹1.54 lakh cr; TCS biggest winner

The market valuation of five top firms increased by 1.54 lakh crore last week, led by TCS, amid positive equity trends. The Sensex and Nifty also rose, supported by strong IT earnings and renewed interest in financial stocks. 

PTI
Published19 Jul 2026, 02:45 PM IST
Mcap of five of top-10 most valued firms jumps <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.54 lakh cr; TCS biggest winner
Mcap of five of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹1.54 lakh cr; TCS biggest winner

The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued firms jumped 1.54 lakh crore last week, with IT major TCS emerging as the biggest winner, in line with a positive trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 582.06 points, or 0.75 per cent, and the NSE Nifty went up by 127.4 points, or 0.52 per cent.

"Indian equity markets ended the week on a firm footing, extending their recovery despite heightened geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices, and persistent uncertainty surrounding the global interest-rate outlook.

Also Read | Axis Bank confident of higher FCNR flow share versus organic market share

"Sentiment remained supported by encouraging Q1 FY27 earnings from the IT sector as TCS closed with nearly 10 per cent of weekly gains, renewed buying interest in financial stocks, and resilience in domestic economic fundamentals," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

While Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bajaj Finance emerged as the gainers, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion from their valuation.

TCS added 72,072.3 crore, taking its market valuation to 8,20,672.70 crore.

The country's largest IT services company reported a 4.61 per cent increase in its June-quarter net profit to 13,349 crore, and guided towards an improvement in demand, impacted by the West Asia crisis, returning in the ongoing quarter.

Also Read | How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week?

ICICI Bank's valuation surged 29,062.06 crore to 10,34,441.77 crore and that of Reliance Industries jumped 23,884.93 crore to 17,95,091.26 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance climbed 21,946.5 crore to 6,57,274.28 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by 7,338.34 crore to 9,63,768.78 crore.

However, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Larsen & Toubro eroded by 18,097.72 crore to 5,24,840.68 crore.

The valuation of LIC declined by 12,080.75 crore to 5,48,124.30 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap tumbled 7,706.45 crore to 11,91,067.77 crore and that of HDFC Bank edged lower by 7,084.61 crore to 12,62,369.81 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever dipped 1,221.79 crore to 5,03,775.86 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, LIC, Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies,...More

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