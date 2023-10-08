comScore
Mcap of five of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹86,234 crore, TCS emerges as biggest gainer

 Livemint

The week concluded with a jump of ₹85,234 crore in market capitalisation of five of top 10 most valued firms. Out of the gainers, TCS emerged as the biggest winner of the week

Indian companies collective Mcap of five of top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹86,234.73 crore in last one week (Photo: Mint)Premium
Indian companies collective Mcap of five of top-10 most valued firms jumped 86,234.73 crore in last one week (Photo: Mint)

The holiday-shortened week witnessed a jump in the market valuation of five of top-ten most valued firms 86,234.73 crore. Out of the five best performers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ermeged as the biggest winner. The Tech firm was followed by HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance.

Talking about the biggest losers of the market last week, firms like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel witnessed a loss in their market valuation. Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 167.22 points or 0.25 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS rallied 32,730.22 crore to 13,24,649.78 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. The company is set to announce its Q2FY24 result on 11 October. Along with its financial result, the IT firm will also consider a proposal for a share repurchase on the day. Last week, the IT service company signed a multi-year deal with British retail giant Asda. 

 

Bajaj Finance added 21,697.96 crore taking its valuation to 4,94,884.37 crore. Its stock closed 4% higher at 8167.50 per share on the BSE on Friday. 

The valuation of Infosys jumped 18,057.94 crore to 6,13,655.04 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed 7,730.16 crore to 5,87,104.12 crore. Infosys is set to announce its second quarter's financial result on October 12.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank gained 6,018.45 crore to 11,63,164.31 crore.

However, the valuation of Reliance Industries declined 19,336.49 crore to 15,68,216.88 crore and that of ICICI Bank diminished by 4,671.54 crore to 6,62,057.43 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India fell by 4,105.33 crore to 5,30,211.19 crore and that of ITC eroded by 2,743.6 crore to 5,51,463.84 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation dipped 196.19 crore to 5,19,082.95 crore. Reliance Industries maintained its top-position in the list of top-valued firms of the Indian stock market. The firm is followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

Updated: 08 Oct 2023, 04:28 PM IST
