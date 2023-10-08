Mcap of five of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹86,234 crore, TCS emerges as biggest gainer
The week concluded with a jump of ₹85,234 crore in market capitalisation of five of top 10 most valued firms. Out of the gainers, TCS emerged as the biggest winner of the week
The holiday-shortened week witnessed a jump in the market valuation of five of top-ten most valued firms ₹86,234.73 crore. Out of the five best performers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ermeged as the biggest winner. The Tech firm was followed by HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance.
