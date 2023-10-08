The week concluded with a jump of ₹85,234 crore in market capitalisation of five of top 10 most valued firms. Out of the gainers, TCS emerged as the biggest winner of the week

The holiday-shortened week witnessed a jump in the market valuation of five of top-ten most valued firms ₹86,234.73 crore. Out of the five best performers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ermeged as the biggest winner. The Tech firm was followed by HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance.

Talking about the biggest losers of the market last week, firms like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel witnessed a loss in their market valuation. Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 167.22 points or 0.25 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS rallied ₹32,730.22 crore to ₹13,24,649.78 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. The company is set to announce its Q2FY24 result on 11 October. Along with its financial result, the IT firm will also consider a proposal for a share repurchase on the day. Last week, the IT service company signed a multi-year deal with British retail giant Asda.

Bajaj Finance added ₹21,697.96 crore taking its valuation to ₹4,94,884.37 crore. Its stock closed 4% higher at ₹8167.50 per share on the BSE on Friday.

The valuation of Infosys jumped ₹18,057.94 crore to ₹6,13,655.04 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹7,730.16 crore to ₹5,87,104.12 crore. Infosys is set to announce its second quarter's financial result on October 12.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank gained ₹6,018.45 crore to ₹11,63,164.31 crore.

However, the valuation of Reliance Industries declined ₹19,336.49 crore to ₹15,68,216.88 crore and that of ICICI Bank diminished by ₹4,671.54 crore to ₹6,62,057.43 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India fell by ₹4,105.33 crore to ₹5,30,211.19 crore and that of ITC eroded by ₹2,743.6 crore to ₹5,51,463.84 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation dipped ₹196.19 crore to ₹5,19,082.95 crore. Reliance Industries maintained its top-position in the list of top-valued firms of the Indian stock market. The firm is followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

