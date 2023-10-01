Mcap of five of top 10 most valued firms tumble ₹62,586 crore; TCS, Infosys biggest laggards
As the bearish trend in equity markets continue to raise stress among investors, five of the top ten most valued firms lost their combined market valuation by ₹62,586.88 crore last week. Last week, IT majors like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerged as the biggest loser of the market.
