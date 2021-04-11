Four of the 10 most valued companies added ₹1,14,744.44 crore to their total market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from IT giants Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel witnessed gains in their valuation, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India witnessed losses in their market capitalisation.

But, their cumulative loss of ₹99,183.31 crore was less than the total gains made by the four firms.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed ₹57,816.18 crore to reach ₹12,28,898.85 crore. Infosys added ₹23,625.36 crore to its valuation at ₹6,13,854.71 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited jumped ₹17,974.19 crore to ₹5,81,741.24 crore and that of Bharti Airtel by ₹15,328.71 crore to ₹2,99,507.71 crore.

In contrast, HDFC Bank's valuation declined by ₹35,750.35 crore to ₹7,83,723.87 crore. The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries dipped ₹24,755.52 crore to reach ₹12,56,889.45 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation declined by ₹18,996.52 crore to ₹3,91,778.85 crore and that of State Bank of India by ₹15,618.07 crore to ₹3,15,083.41 crore. The valuation of HDFC dropped by ₹3,012.59 crore to ₹4,53,557.23 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by ₹1,050.26 crore to ₹3,56,523.48 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries retained the status of most valued firm followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark declined by 438.51 points or 0.87 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via