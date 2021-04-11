OPEN APP
Mcap of 4 of 10 most valued companies jump over 1.14 lakh crore in a week

Four of the 10 most valued companies added 1,14,744.44 crore to their total market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from IT giants Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel witnessed gains in their valuation, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India witnessed losses in their market capitalisation.

But, their cumulative loss of 99,183.31 crore was less than the total gains made by the four firms.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed 57,816.18 crore to reach 12,28,898.85 crore. Infosys added 23,625.36 crore to its valuation at 6,13,854.71 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited jumped 17,974.19 crore to 5,81,741.24 crore and that of Bharti Airtel by 15,328.71 crore to 2,99,507.71 crore.

In contrast, HDFC Bank's valuation declined by 35,750.35 crore to 7,83,723.87 crore. The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries dipped 24,755.52 crore to reach 12,56,889.45 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation declined by 18,996.52 crore to 3,91,778.85 crore and that of State Bank of India by 15,618.07 crore to 3,15,083.41 crore. The valuation of HDFC dropped by 3,012.59 crore to 4,53,557.23 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by 1,050.26 crore to 3,56,523.48 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries retained the status of most valued firm followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark declined by 438.51 points or 0.87 per cent.

