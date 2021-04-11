Mcap of 4 of 10 most valued companies jump over 1.14 lakh crore in a week

TCS, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel witnessed gains in their valuation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Four of the 10 most valued companies added ₹1,14,744.44 crore to their total market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from IT giants Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys.

Four of the 10 most valued companies added ₹1,14,744.44 crore to their total market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from IT giants Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys.

But, their cumulative loss of ₹99,183.31 crore was less than the total gains made by the four firms.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed ₹57,816.18 crore to reach ₹12,28,898.85 crore. Infosys added ₹23,625.36 crore to its valuation at ₹6,13,854.71 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited jumped ₹17,974.19 crore to ₹5,81,741.24 crore and that of Bharti Airtel by ₹15,328.71 crore to ₹2,99,507.71 crore.

In contrast, HDFC Bank's valuation declined by ₹35,750.35 crore to ₹7,83,723.87 crore. The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries dipped ₹24,755.52 crore to reach ₹12,56,889.45 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation declined by ₹18,996.52 crore to ₹3,91,778.85 crore and that of State Bank of India by ₹15,618.07 crore to ₹3,15,083.41 crore. The valuation of HDFC dropped by ₹3,012.59 crore to ₹4,53,557.23 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by ₹1,050.26 crore to ₹3,56,523.48 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the last week, the BSE benchmark declined by 438.51 points or 0.87 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}