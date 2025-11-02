M-cap of four of India's most-valued firms gains ₹95,447 crore; Reliance Industries biggest gainer

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The combined market valuation of four of the top 10 valued firms jumped by ₹95,447.38 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers, while HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever faced a combined erosion of ₹91,685.94 crore from their valuation.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries surged by ₹47,431.32 crore to ₹20,11,602.06 crore. State Bank of India added ₹30,091.82 crore to take its valuation to ₹8,64,908.87 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel climbed ₹14,540.37 crore to ₹11,71,554.56 crore and that of LIC by ₹3,383.87 crore to ₹5,65,897.54 crore.

However, the valuation of Bajaj Finance tumbled ₹29,090.12 crore to ₹6,48,756.24 crore. The mcap of ICICI Bank tanked by ₹21,618.9 crore to ₹9,61,127.86 crore.

The valuation of Infosys dropped by ₹17,822.38 crore to ₹6,15,890 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever eroded by ₹11,924.17 crore to ₹5,79,561.93 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank declined by ₹9,547.96 crore to ₹15,18,679.14 crore and that of TCS dipped by ₹1,682.41 crore to ₹11,06,338.80 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.