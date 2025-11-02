Mint Market
M-cap of four of India's most-valued firms gains ₹95,447 crore; Reliance Industries biggest gainer

Mcap of four of top 10 valued firms jumps by 95,447 cr; Reliance biggest gainer

PTI
Published2 Nov 2025, 12:36 PM IST
M-cap of four of India's most-valued firms gains <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,447 crore
M-cap of four of India's most-valued firms gains ₹95,447 crore(Pexel)

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The combined market valuation of four of the top 10 valued firms jumped by 95,447.38 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers, while HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever faced a combined erosion of 91,685.94 crore from their valuation.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries surged by 47,431.32 crore to 20,11,602.06 crore. State Bank of India added 30,091.82 crore to take its valuation to 8,64,908.87 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel climbed 14,540.37 crore to 11,71,554.56 crore and that of LIC by 3,383.87 crore to 5,65,897.54 crore.

However, the valuation of Bajaj Finance tumbled 29,090.12 crore to 6,48,756.24 crore. The mcap of ICICI Bank tanked by 21,618.9 crore to 9,61,127.86 crore.

The valuation of Infosys dropped by 17,822.38 crore to 6,15,890 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever eroded by 11,924.17 crore to 5,79,561.93 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank declined by 9,547.96 crore to 15,18,679.14 crore and that of TCS dipped by 1,682.41 crore to 11,06,338.80 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

Ask me about Stocks