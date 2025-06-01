Subscribe

Mcap of four of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹1 lakh crore; LIC biggest gainer

LIC posted the largest gain, with its market cap soaring by 59,233.61 crore to reach 6,03,120.16 crore.

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi
Published1 Jun 2025, 12:13 PM IST
Despite a generally weak performance in the equity market, the combined market capitalisation of four out of the ten most valuable companies rose by 1,01,369.5 crore last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) leading the gains.

The BSE benchmark index slipped by 270.07 points or 0.33% over the week.

Among the top 10 companies, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and LIC saw increases in their market value. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) experienced a total decline of 34,852.35 crore in their valuations.

LIC posted the largest gain, with its market cap soaring by 59,233.61 crore to reach 6,03,120.16 crore.

State Bank of India followed, adding 19,589.54 crore, taking its total valuation to 7,25,036.13 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market cap rose by 14,084.2 crore to 10,58,766.92 crore, while HDFC Bank gained 8,462.15 crore, reaching 14,89,185.62 crore.

On the downside, TCS saw the steepest drop, losing 17,909.53 crore to settle at 12,53,486.42 crore.

Reliance Industries lost 7,645.85 crore, bringing its valuation down to 19,22,693.71 crore.

Bajaj Finance declined by 4,061.05 crore to 5,70,146.49 crore, and ICICI Bank by 2,605.81 crore to 10,31,262.20 crore.

HUL shed 1,973.66 crore, now valued at 5,52,001.22 crore, while Infosys dipped by 656.45 crore to 6,49,220.46 crore.

In terms of overall market value, Reliance Industries remained the most valuable company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and HUL.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
