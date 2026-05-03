Mcap of four of top-10 most valued firms surges by ₹2.20 lakh crore; Reliance biggest winner

The combined market valuation of four of the top-10 most valued firms surged by ₹2.20 lakh crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 249.29 points or 0.32 per cent.

"Markets ended the week with marginal gains, reflecting a volatile and range-bound trading environment amid mixed global and domestic cues," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The week began on a positive note, supported by easing geopolitical tensions and steady progress in Q4 earnings, which lifted initial sentiment, he said.

However, gains were gradually capped by rising crude oil prices, weak cues from Asian markets, and persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, Mishra added.

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While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bajaj Finance were the gainers from the pack, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced a combined erosion of ₹1.24 lakh crore from their valuation.

Reliance Industries added ₹1,39,655.8 crore taking its market valuation to ₹19,36,303.30 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation surged ₹43,503.51 crore to ₹11,49,222.13 crore.

The market valuation of TCS jumped ₹27,569.83 crore to ₹8,94,933.95 crore and that of Bajaj Finance climbed ₹9,432.32 crore to ₹5,83,123.13 crore.

However, the market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank eroded by ₹45,364.62 crore to ₹9,04,980.78 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India dropped ₹30,922.57 crore to ₹9,85,829.96 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank diminished by ₹20,951.31 crore to ₹11,87,274.17 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever edged lower by ₹18,420.79 crore to ₹5,28,799.01 crore.

The valuation of LIC declined by ₹8,222.49 crore to ₹5,04,798.07 crore and that of Larsen & Toubro dipped by ₹178.83 crore to ₹5,51,993.05 crore.