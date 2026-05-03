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Mcap of four of top-10 most valued firms surges by ₹2.20 lakh crore; Reliance biggest winner

The market valuation of leading firms surged by 2.20 lakh crore last week. Despite this, several banks experienced valuation declines due to rising crude oil prices and foreign investor outflows.

PTI
Published3 May 2026, 12:46 PM IST
Mcap of four of top-10 most valued firms surges by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.20 lakh crore
Mcap of four of top-10 most valued firms surges by ₹2.20 lakh crore
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The combined market valuation of four of the top-10 most valued firms surged by 2.20 lakh crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 249.29 points or 0.32 per cent.

"Markets ended the week with marginal gains, reflecting a volatile and range-bound trading environment amid mixed global and domestic cues," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The week began on a positive note, supported by easing geopolitical tensions and steady progress in Q4 earnings, which lifted initial sentiment, he said.

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However, gains were gradually capped by rising crude oil prices, weak cues from Asian markets, and persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, Mishra added.

Also Read | How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week?

While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bajaj Finance were the gainers from the pack, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced a combined erosion of 1.24 lakh crore from their valuation.

Reliance Industries added 1,39,655.8 crore taking its market valuation to 19,36,303.30 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation surged 43,503.51 crore to 11,49,222.13 crore.

The market valuation of TCS jumped 27,569.83 crore to 8,94,933.95 crore and that of Bajaj Finance climbed 9,432.32 crore to 5,83,123.13 crore.

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However, the market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank eroded by 45,364.62 crore to 9,04,980.78 crore.

Also Read | Q4 results 2026 to US-Iran war : Top 5 triggers likely to dictate stock market

The valuation of State Bank of India dropped 30,922.57 crore to 9,85,829.96 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank diminished by 20,951.31 crore to 11,87,274.17 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever edged lower by 18,420.79 crore to 5,28,799.01 crore.

The valuation of LIC declined by 8,222.49 crore to 5,04,798.07 crore and that of Larsen & Toubro dipped by 178.83 crore to 5,51,993.05 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, ...

Bharti AirtelHDFC BankTata Consultancy ServicesReliance Industries
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