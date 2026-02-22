M-Cap of India's most-valued firms rise by over ₹63,000 crore — L&T, SBI, HDFC Bank among others key drivers

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 valued firms climbed ₹63,478.46 crore last week, led by Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India, which emerged as the biggest winners.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 187.95 points, or 0.22 per cent, over the past week.

Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Bajaj Finance, and Reliance Industries were the gainers, while Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services saw their valuations erode.

The market valuation of Larsen & Toubro jumped by ₹28,523.31 crore to ₹6,02,552.24 crore. SBI added ₹16,015.12 crore to ₹11,22,581.56 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank climbed by ₹9,617.56 crore to ₹14,03,239.48 crore, and that of LIC edged higher by ₹5,977.12 crore to ₹5,52,203.92 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance advanced ₹3,142.36 crore to ₹6,40,387 crore, and that of Reliance Industries went up ₹202.99 crore to ₹19,21,678.78 crore.

However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel tumbled ₹15,338.66 crore to ₹11,27,705.37 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank eroded by ₹14,632.10 crore to ₹9,97,346.67 crore.

Infosys' mcap declined by ₹6,791.58 crore to ₹5,48,496.14 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped ₹1,989.95 crore to ₹9,72,053.48 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most-valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Life Insurance Corporation of India, and Infosys.

Stock market snapshot Stock markets rebounded on Friday, with the benchmark Sensex closing higher by 316 points after heavy buying in banking and metal shares, amid optimism over progress on a trade deal and India's participation in Pax Silica.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 316.57 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 82,814.71. During the day, the benchmark appreciated by 633.94 points, or 0.76 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 83,132.08.

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 116.90 points, or 0.46 per cent, to close at 25,571.25, as 36 of its components ended in the positive zone and 14 in the red. In the intraday session, it jumped by 209.2 points, or 0.82 per cent, to hit a high of 25,663.55.