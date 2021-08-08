Barring Bajaj Finance, rest nine companies -- Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank -- logged gains.
The market valuation of TCS jumped ₹52,766.97 crore to ₹12,24,441.49 crore.
HDFC Bank saw its market capitalisation (m-cap) zoom by ₹37,563.09 crore to reach ₹8,26,332.67 crore, and HDFC added ₹34,173.81 crore to take its valuation to ₹4,74,912.16 crore.
RIL gained ₹34,011.11 crore to ₹13,24,341.36 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank added ₹24,585.18 crore to ₹3,52,708.11 crore.
The m-cap of Infosys rose by ₹17,078.94 crore to ₹7,02,898.22 crore and that of ICICI Bank jumped ₹10,181.46 crore to ₹4,83,030.92 crore.
HUL added ₹8,705.23 crore to ₹5,57,111.01 crore and State Bank ₹3,525.22 crore to ₹3,88,800.70 crore.