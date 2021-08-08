NEW DELHI : Nine of the top-10 most valued domestic companies together added a whopping ₹2,22,591.01 crore in market valuation last week, with heavyweights RIL, TCS and HDFC twins gaining the most.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 1,690.88 points or 3.21 per cent. The index reached its all-time high of 54,717.24 on August 5.

Barring Bajaj Finance, rest nine companies -- Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank -- logged gains.

The market valuation of TCS jumped ₹52,766.97 crore to ₹12,24,441.49 crore.

HDFC Bank saw its market capitalisation (m-cap) zoom by ₹37,563.09 crore to reach ₹8,26,332.67 crore, and HDFC added ₹34,173.81 crore to take its valuation to ₹4,74,912.16 crore.

RIL gained ₹34,011.11 crore to ₹13,24,341.36 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank added ₹24,585.18 crore to ₹3,52,708.11 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys rose by ₹17,078.94 crore to ₹7,02,898.22 crore and that of ICICI Bank jumped ₹10,181.46 crore to ₹4,83,030.92 crore.

HUL added ₹8,705.23 crore to ₹5,57,111.01 crore and State Bank ₹3,525.22 crore to ₹3,88,800.70 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Bajaj Finance dipped ₹344.05 crore to ₹3,75,628.83 crore.

RIL was leading the ranking of top-10 firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

