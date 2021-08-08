Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
M-cap of nine most-valued companies jump over 2.22 lakh cr; TCS tops chart

M-cap of nine most-valued companies jump over 2.22 lakh cr; TCS tops chart

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai
1 min read . 12:27 PM IST PTI

  During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 1,690.88 points or 3.21 per cent. The index reached its all-time high of 54,717.24 on August 5

NEW DELHI : Nine of the top-10 most valued domestic companies together added a whopping 2,22,591.01 crore in market valuation last week, with heavyweights RIL, TCS and HDFC twins gaining the most.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 1,690.88 points or 3.21 per cent. The index reached its all-time high of 54,717.24 on August 5.

Barring Bajaj Finance, rest nine companies -- Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank -- logged gains.

The market valuation of TCS jumped 52,766.97 crore to 12,24,441.49 crore.

HDFC Bank saw its market capitalisation (m-cap) zoom by 37,563.09 crore to reach 8,26,332.67 crore, and HDFC added 34,173.81 crore to take its valuation to 4,74,912.16 crore.

RIL gained 34,011.11 crore to 13,24,341.36 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank added 24,585.18 crore to 3,52,708.11 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys rose by 17,078.94 crore to 7,02,898.22 crore and that of ICICI Bank jumped 10,181.46 crore to 4,83,030.92 crore.

HUL added 8,705.23 crore to 5,57,111.01 crore and State Bank 3,525.22 crore to 3,88,800.70 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Bajaj Finance dipped 344.05 crore to 3,75,628.83 crore.

RIL was leading the ranking of top-10 firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

