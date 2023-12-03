Mcap of nine most valued firms up ₹1.30 lakh crore; Bharti Airtel, TCS among biggest gainers
Sensex hit its 11-week high, closing at the highest closing level since September 18, and logged its fifth straight weekly gain, along with Nifty 50.
The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms climbed ₹1,30,391.96 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an overall optimistic trend in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,511.15 points or 2.29 per cent. Sensex hit its 11-week high, closing at the highest closing level since September 18, and logged its fifth straight weekly gain, along with Nifty 50.
